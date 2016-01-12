BRIEF-Conmed corporation says jury found Surgiquest liable for $2.2 mln in compensatory damages
* Conmed corporation announces jury verdict in delaware litigation against surgiquest
Jan 12 MDxHealth SA :
* Reported that it has met its market guidance for 2015 (projected annual revenues of $16-20 million and case volumes of 15,000 to 17,000)
* Preliminary figures for ConfirmMDX test case volumes in Q4 2015 show a 50 pct increase to > 5,000 tests compared to > 3,300 tests in Q4 2014
* Respiri has received Class IIA Ce Mark approval for its next generation airsonea home monitoring device