Jan 12 MDxHealth SA :

* Reported that it has met its market guidance for 2015 (projected annual revenues of $16-20 million and case volumes of 15,000 to 17,000)

* Preliminary figures for ConfirmMDX test case volumes in Q4 2015 show a 50 pct increase to > 5,000 tests compared to > 3,300 tests in Q4 2014