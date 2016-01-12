Jan 12 Grenergy Renovables SA :

* Says Grenergy and Trina Solar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for building solar plants in Chile of up to 60 MW

* Says the companies will form 50:50 joint venture (JV) for the project

* Grenergy and Trina Solar will initiate JV in Jan. and the construction of the first plants is expected in Q1 Source text: bit.ly/1PTAjdN

