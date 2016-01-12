BRIEF-Conmed corporation says jury found Surgiquest liable for $2.2 mln in compensatory damages
* Conmed corporation announces jury verdict in delaware litigation against surgiquest
Jan 12 Grenergy Renovables SA :
* Says Grenergy and Trina Solar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for building solar plants in Chile of up to 60 MW
* Says the companies will form 50:50 joint venture (JV) for the project
* Grenergy and Trina Solar will initiate JV in Jan. and the construction of the first plants is expected in Q1 Source text: bit.ly/1PTAjdN
* US unit received notice of approval of miscellaneous land use permit from alaska department of natural resources