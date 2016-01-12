BRIEF-Conmed corporation says jury found Surgiquest liable for $2.2 mln in compensatory damages
* Conmed corporation announces jury verdict in delaware litigation against surgiquest
Jan 12 Vexim SA :
* Initiates a new clinical study to support safety, efficacy and cost-effectiveness of Spinejack compared to conservative treatment
* Respiri has received Class IIA Ce Mark approval for its next generation airsonea home monitoring device