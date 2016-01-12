Jan 12 Ao World Plc

* 3rd quarter results

* In Germany exit run rate revenue for December gives an annualised revenue of 77 mln euro, up from 61 mln euro in september

* Q3 UK business continued to grow across all categories, with ao.com revenue increasing by 35 pct year on year and overall UK revenue by 24 pct

* Group performance remains in line with expectations.