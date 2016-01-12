Jan 12 Boohoo.Com Plc

* Revenue up 45 pct (49 pct CER ) for four months to Dec 31

* Retail gross margin 57 pct, down 290bps on prior year

* Now expect revenue growth for full year to be marginally above previous guidance of 30 pct to 35 pct

* Trading in line with current market expectations for EBITDA

* Remain confident of trading in remaining two months of financial year