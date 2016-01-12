Jan 12 Going Public Media AG :

* Announces has sold on Dec. 31, 2015 their business "BondGuide" by means of an asset deal

* Purchase price was not disclosed

* To accompany BondGuide Media GmbH as service provider and holds in course of management buyout of its chief editor 25 pct stake in new company