BRIEF-GetSwift signs partnership agreement with Mobi2go
* Asx alert-mobi2go and getswift sign partnership agreement-gsw.ax
Jan 12 Going Public Media AG :
* Announces has sold on Dec. 31, 2015 their business "BondGuide" by means of an asset deal
* Purchase price was not disclosed
* To accompany BondGuide Media GmbH as service provider and holds in course of management buyout of its chief editor 25 pct stake in new company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-mobi2go and getswift sign partnership agreement-gsw.ax
* Says it plans to acquire 66.2 percent stake in Tianjin firm innovem for 191.6 million yuan ($27.81 million) via cash, share issue