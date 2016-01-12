Jan 12 Cashbuild Ltd :

* Revenue for company was up by 15 pct on Q2 of prior financial year

* Gross profit percentage margins remained at similar levels to those reported for prior year, first half

* Stores opened since July 1, 2014 (new stores - 15 stores) made up 4 pct of increase, whilst existing stores (213 stores) increased by 11 pct compared to prior year