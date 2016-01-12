Jan 12 M4B SA :

* Resolves to issue no more than 846,000 series E shares at issue price of 1.3 zlotys ($0.3235) per share

* Resolved also to change the nominal value of its existing shares to 1.30 zloty from 8.0 zlotys each to cover loses from 2014 ($1 = 4.0191 zlotys)