UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 C&C Group Plc
* C&C Group to consolidate production and invest over eur 10 million into expanding Clonmel manufacturing site
* Production to transfer from Borrisoleigh and Shepton Mallet to Clonmel
* under planned configuration, Clonmel will move to a capacity utilisation level of 75 pct
* Net roles lost across operational network is estimated at 180 of which 127 are in UK and 54 in Ireland
* Current capacity utilisation across three impacted sites is 34 pct constraining C&C`s ability to compete over longer term
* Fruit milling operation at Shepton Mallet is not impacted by proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.