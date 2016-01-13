BRIEF-Biomed recognises impairments for FY 2016
April 14 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA (Biomed):
Jan 13 Roche Holding AG
* Says one-hour diagnosis of heart attack possible with its troponin T test
* "Results from the TRAPID-AMI clinical study have been published online by the Annals of Emergency Medicine, confirming a novel approach for a more rapid diagnosis of heart attack in patients with acute chest pain." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
April 14 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA (Biomed):
* Said on Thursday that its Q1 prelim. revenue was 73.8 million zlotys ($18.44 million), up 24 pct year on year