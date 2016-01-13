Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 Tele2 Ab
* Tele2 signs credit facility agreement of eur 800 million
* Says has entered into a 5+1+1 year revolving credit facility agreement of EUR 800 million with a syndicate of 11 banks
* The facility has a tenor of five years with two one-year extension options and it replaces the existing revolving credit facility dated May 2012. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order