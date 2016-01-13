Jan 13 TeliaSonera AB

* Says nomination committee proposes election of Susanna Campbell, Anna Settman and Olaf Swantee as new members

* Says nomination committee proposes re-election of all members of board of directors, except for Mats Jansson, Per-Arne Sandström and Kersti Strandqvist who have declined re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)