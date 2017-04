Jan 13 Barratt Developments Plc

* total completions (including jvs) 7,626 up 9.4 percent

* average selling price ('asp') c.£254k up 10.8 percent

* overall, market conditions are good and we remain confident in our outlook for full year

* we remain on track to achieve our target of 20% of our completions sourced from strategic land by fy17

* ur total forward sales (including jvs) as at 31 december 2015 were up 20.0% on prior year comparable at a value of £2,017.8m (2014: £1,680.8m)

