Jan 13 Ted Baker Plc 

* Says expect to end year with a clean stock position

* Announces 10.6 pct constant currency increase in retail sales for 8 week period from Nov 15 2015 to Jan 9 2016

* Average retail square footage rose by 7.5 percent over period to 355,907 sq ft

* E-commerce business performed well; sales increasing 39.1 percent reflecting a good performance across all of group's websites