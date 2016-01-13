Jan 13 Rockhopper Exploration Plc
* preferred contractors selected for provision of various
subsea system facilities - subsea feed contract awards expected
during q1 2016
* significant technical and cost improvements and
efficiencies have been identified
* resources to be commercialised increased from 160 mmbbls
to 220 mmbbls recoverable
* field peak production increasing from approximately
60,000 to 85,000 bbls per day
* field life increased from 15 to 20 years
* well count increasing from 14 to 18, with 13 wells
drilled pre-first oil
* pre-feed work for phase 1a of sea lion development
recently completed
* estimate of pre-first oil capex requirement remains at
us$1.8bn
* final investment decision ("fid") is now targeted for mid
2017 with a target first oil date during 2020
