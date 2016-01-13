Jan 13 Rockhopper Exploration Plc

* preferred contractors selected for provision of various subsea system facilities - subsea feed contract awards expected during q1 2016

* significant technical and cost improvements and efficiencies have been identified

* resources to be commercialised increased from 160 mmbbls to 220 mmbbls recoverable

* field peak production increasing from approximately 60,000 to 85,000 bbls per day

* field life increased from 15 to 20 years

* well count increasing from 14 to 18, with 13 wells drilled pre-first oil

* pre-feed work for phase 1a of sea lion development recently completed

* estimate of pre-first oil capex requirement remains at us$1.8bn

* final investment decision ("fid") is now targeted for mid 2017 with a target first oil date during 2020