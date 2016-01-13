Jan 13 Xaar Plc 

* Xaar expects to report total revenue for 2015 of approximately 93.5 mln stg

* Since last trading statement on Nov. 4 2015 sales have performed in line with expectations

* Expects to report an adjusted operating margin for 2015 of approximately 20 pct

* In line with board's expectations, Xaar expects to report total revenue for 2015 of approximately 93.5 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: