UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 13 Shoe Zone Plc
* Board proposing two dividends to be paid; final dividend of 6.5 pence per share and special dividend of 6.0 pence per share
* Falling oil price is already having a positive impact on cost of logistics, should also impact price of raw materials for rest of the year
* Revenue reduced by 3.5 pct to 166.8 mln stg for 12 months ended Oct 3
* Continue to rationalise store portfolio and will close further temporary/ loss making stores in 2016
* Capital expenditure for fy will be increased to about 3 mln stg from original 2 mln stg expectation to allow increased investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.