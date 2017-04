Jan 13 SBM Offshore NV :

* Says awarded feed for Premier Oil sea lion FPSO

* Premier has awarded company front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for an FPSO for phase 1 of its sea lion development in North Falkland basin

* 18-month contract awarded to SBM Offshore covers feed elements of proposed FPSO

* Asset will be a converted FPSO with a throughput capacity of approximately 85,000 barrels per day and will operate in 450 meters of water Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)