BRIEF-Saint-Care Holding to fully buy Millennia Corp at 14.8 mln yen
* Says co plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake in Millennia Corp which is mainly engaged in home nursing business, at 14.8 million yen in total, on June 1
Jan 13 Ghp Specialty Care Publ Ab
* Tobias Lineback appointed to lead GHP International
* GHP has appointed the company's CFO and Deputy CEO Tobias Linebäck to lead GHP's business operations outside the Nordic region.
* Says co plans to set up a new firm named as Care Design Institute Inc, which will be mainly engaged in development and provision of care plan via AI, jointly with partners including INCJ (Innovation Network Corporation of Japan)