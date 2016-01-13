UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 13 Fountaine Pajot SA :
* After autumn trade fairs order book for year is 46.5 million euros ($50.37 million), up 11.5 pct
* Sees 2016 as year of growth
* Expects for 2015/2016 increase in investments and in production capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9232 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.