Jan 13 Bogorodskiye Delikatesy PJSC :

* Announces about the changes in shareholding structure which occurred on Dec. 25, 2015

* Says Galina Eremina decreases her stake in company to 0.045 pct from 15.43 pct

* Says Andrey Kalugin divests his 15.39 pct stake in company

* Says UK Pegas divests its 5.62 pct stake in company

* Says UK Sangri divests its 5.67 pct stake in company

* Says Nongovernmental Pension Fund Novyi Vek acquires 13.4 pct stake in company

* Says First Professional Pension Fund Veteran acquires 5.38 pct stake in company

* Says Beta-Konsalt divests its 7.65 pct stake in company

* Says Tsentr-Finans divests its 8.71 pct stake in company

* Says LLC Investitsii i Traditsii acquires 6.17 pct stake in company

* Says UK Serebryanyi Trast acquires 5.67 pct stake in company

* Says PJSC Commercial Baltica Bank acquires 18.89 pct stake in company

