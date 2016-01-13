BRIEF-CHIeru to form business and capital alliance with daiyashobou
* Says the co will form business and capital alliance with daiyashobou, which is engaged in teaching material business and sale of education related products, on April 21
Jan 13 Astro SA :
* Signs deal with Telewizja Polska SA for production of another 45 episodes of show "Familiada" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co will form business and capital alliance with daiyashobou, which is engaged in teaching material business and sale of education related products, on April 21
* Says its sub-subsidiary, a Hunan-based energy conservation firm, won a road facilities construction project from Yizhang urban management bureau