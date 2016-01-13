Jan 13 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :
* Offering price for new share issue is 0.4 euros per share,
valuing entire company at 17.3 million euros
* Says money raised will be used to partially finance or
refinance acquisition of 6,500 square meters of premises at the
Vilnius Gates complex and to balance company's debt-to-equity
ratio
* Says board is proposing adoption of a dividend policy
foreseeing payment every year of a dividend of at least 0.012
euros per share, which equals 3 per cent of the offering price
