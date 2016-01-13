Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd :
* Revenue growth for six months to 31 December 2015 will be between 8 pct and 13 pct higher than previous corresponding period
* HEPS to be between 730 pct and 750 pct higher (between 5.40 cents and 5.53 cents per share) than 0.65 cents per share for previous corresponding period
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order