Jan 13 Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd :

* Revenue growth for six months to 31 December 2015 will be between 8 pct and 13 pct higher than previous corresponding period

* HEPS to be between 730 pct and 750 pct higher (between 5.40 cents and 5.53 cents per share) than 0.65 cents per share for previous corresponding period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)