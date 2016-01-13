Jan 13 Coca-Cola Icecek AS :

* Turkey sales volume made up 51 percent of total volume in 2015, while share of international sales volume was 49 percent

* Consolidated sales volume was up by 1.9 percent to 1.15 billion unit case in 2015, while in 4Q15 volume growth was 7.7 percent

* Turkey sales volume was up by 2.6 percent to 593 million unit case in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

