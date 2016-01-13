Jan 13 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc :

* Georgia Healthcare Group Plc's reduction of capital becomes effective

* Announces that it has today received approval from high court of justice in England and Wales to reduction of share capital of GHG and the cancellation of GHG's share premium account

* Reduction of capital is a legal and accounting adjustment and is not expected to have any direct impact on market value of shares

* Purpose of reduction of capital is to create additional distributable reserves for GHG