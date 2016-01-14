Jan 14 Colas SA :

* Production and sales of refined products activity in France is halted

* SRD (Societe de la Raffinerie de Dunkerque) is offered for sale

* Decision results in the recognition of non-recurring expenses in the financial statements at Dec. 31, 2015 for an amount of some 80 million euros ($87 million)

* Net income for Colas in 2015 should be close to that of 2014