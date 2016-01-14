UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 14 Chr. Hansen
* Says now sees 2015/16 organic revenue growth of 9-11 pct while EBIT margin before special items is still expected to be above 27.1 pct
* Earlier 2015/16 outlook was for organic revenue growth of 8-10 percent and an EBIT margin before special items above 27.1 percent
* Q1 revenue 214 million euros versus Reuters poll average estimate 211 million
* Q1 EBIT before special items 54 million euros versus Reuters poll average estimate 52.7 million
* Says continues to discuss potential partnerships with various companies within human microbiome initiative
* Says has signed an agreement with Caelus Health to develop a production process and pilot material for clinical trials to explore use of eubacterium hallii for prevention and treatment of metabolic disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.