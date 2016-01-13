Jan 13 Gilead Sciences Inc and
Galapagos NV :
* Said Galapagos and Gilead have been cleared by U.S.
Federal trade Commission to close global partnership on
filgotinib
* Deal is expected to close by end of month
* Upon closing, Galapagos will receive an upfront license
fee of $300 million
* Upon closing Gilead will make a $425 million equity
investment in Galapagos by subscribing for shares at a price of
58 euros ($62.85) per share
* After issuance of shares, Gilead will own approximately
15 percent of outstanding share capital of Galapagos
