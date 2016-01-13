Jan 13 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* Revenue was steady in first nine months of 2015/16 financial year at 1,908.0 million euros ($2.07 billion) (Q1-Q3 prior year: 1,914.4 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA 154.1 million euros versus 168.2 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBIT 108.8 million euros versus 124.4 million euros year ago

* 9-month net profit 70.8 million euros versus 62.5 million euros year ago

* Continues to expect group revenue to remain steady in 2015/16 financial year

* For FY 2015/2016 EBIT group is projecting slight growth year-on-year