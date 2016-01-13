Jan 13 Provident Financial Plc
* Trading statement
* Group expects to report results for 2015 in line with
market expectations
* CCD is expected to report profits for year marginally
above 2014
* Demand for Satsuma loans is strong and business remains
on track to produce a modest profit contribution in 2016
* vanquis Bank continued to deliver strong growth and good
margins through Q4 of year
* Customer acquisition programme generated record bookings
of 433,000 for 2015, marginally up from 430,000 in 2014, and UK
customer numbers ended year at 1,421,000, 9.9 pct higher
* Sales in home credit business through seasonal peak were
marginally above Q4 of last year
* Market expectations in this announcement represent a
consensus 2015 group profit before tax, amortisation of
acquisition intangibles and exceptional costs of 291 mln stg
based on the average of forecasts published by 10 equity
research analysts
