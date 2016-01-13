BRIEF-CHIeru to form business and capital alliance with daiyashobou
* Says the co will form business and capital alliance with daiyashobou, which is engaged in teaching material business and sale of education related products, on April 21
Jan 13 John Menzies Plc
* Trading has continued to be in line with our forecasts and board remains confident of meeting expectations for full year
* With immediate effect Forsyth Black, previously managing director of Menzies Distribution, is appointed as Managing Director of Menzies Aviation
* Board of John Menzies Plc today announces that Jeremy Stafford, Chief Executive, has tendered his resignation for personal reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its sub-subsidiary, a Hunan-based energy conservation firm, won a road facilities construction project from Yizhang urban management bureau