Jan 13 John Menzies Plc

* Trading has continued to be in line with our forecasts and board remains confident of meeting expectations for full year

* With immediate effect Forsyth Black, previously managing director of Menzies Distribution, is appointed as Managing Director of Menzies Aviation

* Board of John Menzies Plc today announces that Jeremy Stafford, Chief Executive, has tendered his resignation for personal reasons