BRIEF-Saint-Care Holding to fully buy Millennia Corp at 14.8 mln yen
* Says co plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake in Millennia Corp which is mainly engaged in home nursing business, at 14.8 million yen in total, on June 1
Jan 13 C-Rad AB :
* Eight C-Rad systems ordered by U.S. customers
* Orders have a total value of about 7.9 million Swedish crowns ($925,000)
* Delivery for most of systems is scheduled for H1 2016
* Orders are recognized as order intake during Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.5395 Swedish crowns)
* Says co plans to set up a new firm named as Care Design Institute Inc, which will be mainly engaged in development and provision of care plan via AI, jointly with partners including INCJ (Innovation Network Corporation of Japan)