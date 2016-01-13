Jan 13 Russia's Novatek says:

* Marketable production aggregated 67.91 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas and 9.094 million tonnes of liquids (gas condensate and crude oil) in 2015, resulting in an increase in natural gas production by 5.78 bcm, or by 9.3 percent as compared with 2014, and an increase in combined liquids production by 3.058 million tonnes, or by 50.7 percent. 

* In the fourth quarter 2015, Novatek's marketable production totaled 17.8 (bcm) of natural gas and 2.559 million tonnes of liquids, up 9.4 percent and 45.3 percent year-on-year respectively.

* As of December 31 2015, Novatek had 1.29 bcm of natural gas and 656,000 tonnes of stable gas condensate and oil products in storage or transit and recognized as inventory. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)