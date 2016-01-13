BRIEF-Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017
Jan 13 Quantum Property Group Ltd
* Renewal of cautionary announcement
* Still engaging with legal advisors to assess impact of liquidation of company's wholly-owned subsidiary, A Million Up Investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017
* Halt medical inc -filed voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, entered into an asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of Acessa Health, Inc Source text for Eikon: