Jan 13 Pierer Industrie AG:

* Bids for Pankl Racing Systems AG

* Pierer Industrie AG says in return shares of Cross Industries AG will be offered in the ratio 1:8

* Pierer Industrie AG says is the majority shareholder of Cross Industries AG, which in turn is the main shareholder of Pankl Racing Systems AG

* Pierer Industrie to apply to Takeover Commision to extend deadline for filing the offer to a maximum of 40 trading days