Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 Precise Biometrics AB
* Precise Biometrics signs license agreement with Gingytech
* The license agreement will generate royalty revenue based on sales of Fingerprint sensors from Gingytech that includes Precise BioMatch Mobile
* Royalty revenues are volume dependant and cannot be forecasted at this point Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order