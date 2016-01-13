Jan 13 Lux Island Resorts Ltd :

* Says unit Lux Hospitality Ltd signed long term hotel management services and technical and advisory services agreement

* Says agreement with MYC Partners Ltd for design, construction and management of luxury resort hotel in Bodrum, Turkey

* Says the hotel should open in 2017 and will be known as LUX* Bodrum, Turkey Source: bit.ly/1OqAw5B Further company coverage: