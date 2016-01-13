UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Jan 13 Premier Oil Plc
* Proposed acquisition of E.ONS UK North Sea assets
* Agreed to acquire whole of E.ON's UK North Sea assets for a net consideration of $120 million plus working capital adjustments
* Proposed acquisition, which will be funded from existing cash resources, adds immediate cash generative production
* Proposed acquisition will add c.15 kboepd of net production to co in 2016
* Proposed acquisition will add c.64mmboe to Premier's net reserves and contingent resources
* Proposed acquisition adds significant production and associated cash flow in 2016 and 2017 even at current oil and gas prices
* Deal will be materially covenant accretive for co, expected to add headroom of c.$500 million at 30 June 2016 and 31 Dec 2016 at current prices
* Realises tax synergies on Premier's current c.$3.5bn UK tax loss position and is accretive to lending covenants
* Proposed acquisition will accelerate Premier's existing uk tax loss position of c.$3.5 billion
* Provide potential to generate significant operating and cost synergies across combined UK North Sea business
* Assets being acquired are located in Central North Sea, west of Shetlands and southern gas basin
* Includes c.250 million stg of tax paid historically accessible to offset against future decommissioning expenditure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [PMO.L EONGn.DE]
SHANGHAI, April 14 China aims to create 10 "mega" coal producers by the end of the decade as part of its drive to consolidate the industry and tackle overcapacity, the official China Daily reported on Friday, citing an energy official.