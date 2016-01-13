Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 Metrofile Holdings Ltd :
* Graham Wackrill had given notice of his intention to retire as CEO on 31 March 2016
* Pfungwa Serima will be appointed to board as CEO-designate on 1 February 2016 and will take over as CEO on 1 April 2016
* Graham Wackrill will continue as a non-executive director thereafter.
