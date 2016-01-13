BRIEF-Spobag Q1 negative gross profit of 15,036 euros
* Said on Thursday gross profit of -15,035.53 euros ($15,960.22) (previous year: -33,301.74 euros)
Jan 13 Immobel SA :
* Has sold Okraglak project in Poznan
* Transaction was finalized for a price of approximately 17 million euros ($18.45 million) Source text: bit.ly/1l6hlFN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9216 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Thursday gross profit of -15,035.53 euros ($15,960.22) (previous year: -33,301.74 euros)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment