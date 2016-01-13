Jan 13 Home Retail Group Plc :

* Response to media speculation

* Confirms that it is in advanced discussions for potential sale of Homebase to Wesfarmers Limited for a cash consideration of 340 million stg

* Home Retail Group and Wesfarmers began discussions in September, due diligence commenced under a confidentiality agreement in October

* Wesfarmers provided group with a firm offer letter in November

* Under terms being discussed, Wesfarmers would acquire entire Homebase business, including all stores and dedicated distribution centres

* Product brands owned by group, like Habitat, Schrieber and Hygena will be excluded from sale, but licensed for use by Homebase for 1 year

* Discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that a transaction will be agreed

* Board believes sale proceeds of 340 mln stg provide good value for shareholders, recognising improvements made in Homebase business