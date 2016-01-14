Jan 14 Netgem SA :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 18.2 million euros ($19.8 million) compared to 14.2 million euros a year ago

* Says growth indicator in 2016 should be the gross profit (i.e. revenue net of hardware costs) rather than revenue

* Says for 2016, its objective is to open 5 new markets, beyond the 14 in which it currently has a distribution Source text: bit.ly/1Q73Q5I Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)