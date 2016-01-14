Jan 14 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Reports gross client demand of over 8 billion euros ($8.70 billion) and new investments of close to $10 billion in 2015

* Sees for FY 2016 higher projected gross client demand of 7 billion-9 billion euros (2015: 6 billion-8 billion euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9193 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)