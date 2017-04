Jan 14 Vexim SA :

* Reports Q4 sales of 4.2 million euros ($4.6 million), a rise of 44 percent compared to 2.9 million euros reported a year ago

* Company aims for a market share on the European market of about 20 percent by the end of 2017, compared with an estimated market share of about 7 percent at the end of 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1RFII8m Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)