Jan 14 PRFoods AS :

* Unaudited consolidated revenue for Q4 2015 17.2 million euros ($18.69 million), up 19.8 pct compared with same period in 2014

* The unaudited consolidated revenue for 12 months 2015 was 50.3 million euros, up 9.6 pct compared with the same period 2014

* In 2015 expected EBITDA from business activities is about 3 million euros, exceeding the budgeted amount by 30 pct Source text for Eikon:

