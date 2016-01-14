Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 14 Alcatel-Lucent SA :
* Says Nokia reopens public exchange offer for outstanding Alcatel-Lucent securities
* Reopened offer will close on Feb. 3, 2016
* Alcatel-Lucent securities validly tendered during reopened offer will not be permitted to be withdrawn and will be accepted without any minimum tender condition
* Nokia has expressed its intention to squeeze out remaining shares if it reaches 95 pct ownership of share capital and voting rights of Alcatel-Lucent
* Reopened offer will be conducted on same terms as initial offer
* Nokia has expressed its intention to squeeze-out remaining OCEANEs if it reaches 95 pct ownership of Alcatel-Lucent's fully diluted shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order