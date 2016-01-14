Jan 14 Nedsense Enterprises NV :

* Reaches agreement with an affiliate of Ronglian Investments Limited in respect of a 1,000,000 euros ($1.09 million) loan

* Will use the loan amount received to cover working capital needs in the coming period

* Interim loan bears an interest of 4 percent per annum and is repayable by between Feb. 29 and July 13 Source text: bit.ly/1IqYxdX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)