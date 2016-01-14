Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still makes large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
Jan 14 Television Francaise 1 SA :
* Acquires from FIFA a set of rights for the next four major competitions in world football, namely FIFA World Cup 2018 and 2022, Women's World Cup 2019 and Confederation Cup 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1ZwrK0o Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.