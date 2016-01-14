Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still makes large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
Jan 14 Ryanair Holdings Plc :
* Welcomed UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) investigation into screenscraping websites, eDreams and Opodo
* Urge consumers to only book on ryanair.com website and we will continue to challenge these misleading practises
* CAA is investigating "website & pricing practices" of eDreams and Opodo in relation to a number of issues "concerning price transparency" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.