Jan 14 Ryanair Holdings Plc :

* Welcomed UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) investigation into screenscraping websites, eDreams and Opodo

* Urge consumers to only book on ryanair.com website and we will continue to challenge these misleading practises

* CAA is investigating "website & pricing practices" of eDreams and Opodo in relation to a number of issues "concerning price transparency"